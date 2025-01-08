Left Menu

BJP Vows to Dethrone 'Scam Government' AAP in Delhi Polls

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje labels AAP as a 'scam government,' asserting BJP's potential triumph in upcoming Delhi elections. With BJP's prominent leaders strategizing and fielding heavyweights, the party eyes a 'double engine government' in the national capital, challenging AAP's established governance.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the fierce political battleground of Delhi, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has lashed out against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), branding it as a 'scam government.' Emphasizing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plan to secure a 'double engine government' in Delhi, Karandlaje expressed confidence in BJP's ability to perform well in the upcoming assembly elections. The elections have been strategically positioned as an opportunity for the BJP to challenge Arvind Kejriwal's governance with accusations of corruption and alleged misgovernance, as the party has gone all out in its campaign efforts.

The stakes are high as BJP's Janakpuri candidate, Ashish Sood, declared February 5—the day of the vote—as a liberation day from what he terms as the 'AAP-DA government'. With the Central Election Committee of BJP set to meet for finalizing candidates, the party brings its political heavyweights to the fore, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers, to strategize for a sweeping victory.

Amid the flurry of election preparations, BJP has already announced its initial list of candidates, fielding influential figures against stalwarts of the AAP and Congress. Parvesh Verma is set to compete against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, while the BJP's campaign zeroes in on exposing alleged flaws in AAP's governance, leveraging issues of corruption and underperformance to sway voters. With the assembly elections scheduled for a single-phase on February 5 and results set for February 8, the political landscape seems poised for intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

