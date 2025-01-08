Congress Pledges Free Health Insurance in Delhi with Jeevan Raksha Yojana

The Congress party has unveiled a promise to offer free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh to Delhi residents under the Jeevan Raksha Yojana if it comes to power.

Announced by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, this scheme is expected to revolutionize healthcare in Delhi, providing comprehensive coverage for critical illnesses, hospitalizations, and treatments. Highlighting the Congress's commitment to meeting healthcare needs, Gehlot emphasized the scheme's prior success in Rajasthan as the Chiranjeevi scheme.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav criticized the current health system under Arvind Kejriwal, stating the scheme's implementation is necessary for offering reliable healthcare. Gehlot and Yadav argue that the Congress party's return to power is vital for Delhi's progress and healthcare improvement.

