Congress Pledges Free Health Insurance in Delhi with Jeevan Raksha Yojana

The Congress party has promised a free health insurance scheme, Jeevan Raksha Yojana, offering up to Rs 25 lakh in coverage if they win the Delhi elections. The initiative aims to address healthcare needs comprehensively and has been previously successful in Rajasthan as 'Chiranjeevi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:32 IST
The Congress party has unveiled a promise to offer free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh to Delhi residents under the Jeevan Raksha Yojana if it comes to power.

Announced by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, this scheme is expected to revolutionize healthcare in Delhi, providing comprehensive coverage for critical illnesses, hospitalizations, and treatments. Highlighting the Congress's commitment to meeting healthcare needs, Gehlot emphasized the scheme's prior success in Rajasthan as the Chiranjeevi scheme.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav criticized the current health system under Arvind Kejriwal, stating the scheme's implementation is necessary for offering reliable healthcare. Gehlot and Yadav argue that the Congress party's return to power is vital for Delhi's progress and healthcare improvement.

