EU Confronts Elon Musk's Interference: Upholding Democracy in the Digital Age

The European Union is under increasing pressure to act against Elon Musk's perceived political interference following a series of controversial posts on his social media platform, X. France and Spain have led the charge, urging the EU to enforce its laws more rigorously to defend against outside influence.

Musk's actions, which include supporting populist right-wing parties like Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD), have worried European leaders, particularly ahead of key elections. The EU is deliberating whether to employ the Digital Services Act to counteract such interference while balancing freedom of expression.

While senior EU officials acknowledge the challenges presented by Musk, they insist that the DSA is robust enough to handle the situation. Meanwhile, diplomats are wary of creating tension with the incoming Trump administration, with Musk poised to have a role as an advisor.

