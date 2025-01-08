Chancellor Scholz Criticizes Trump's Views on International Borders

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced his surprise over recent comments made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump concerning Greenland and Canada, underlining the inviolability of international borders as a fundamental principle of international law.

According to Scholz, discussions with European partners revealed a shared understanding of this principle as a cornerstone for peaceful international order.

Scholz emphasized that European leaders are unified in their belief that this principle applies to all countries, irrespective of geographic location.

(With inputs from agencies.)