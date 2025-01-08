Chancellor Scholz Criticizes Trump's Views on International Borders
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed surprise at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about Greenland and Canada, emphasizing that the inviolability of borders is key to international law. Scholz highlighted unified European support for this principle, essential for maintaining peaceful international order.
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced his surprise over recent comments made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump concerning Greenland and Canada, underlining the inviolability of international borders as a fundamental principle of international law.
According to Scholz, discussions with European partners revealed a shared understanding of this principle as a cornerstone for peaceful international order.
Scholz emphasized that European leaders are unified in their belief that this principle applies to all countries, irrespective of geographic location.
