Crisis Intensifies: Prashant Kishor's Health Declines Amid Hunger Strike

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, is on a hunger strike protesting alleged malpractices in Bihar exams. His health has deteriorated, and the party demands action from the state, including a high-level inquiry, job assistance, and student representation. Legal action is being planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:32 IST
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

The health of Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has alarmingly deteriorated as he continues his hunger strike in the ICU. Kishor is protesting alleged irregularities in a Bihar exam process, demanding immediate governmental action.

After presenting a memorandum listing five demands to Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, JSP president Manoj Bharti emphasized the urgency of addressing Kishor's concerns. Despite increasing health concerns, Kishor is resolute in his protest, standing with civil services aspirants demanding the cancellation of a potentially compromised exam.

The Jan Suraaj Party is preparing to petition the Patna High Court for the exam's cancellation while challenging the third FIR filed against Kishor and supporters amidst allegations of court disruption. A government-ordered retesting for over 12,000 candidates is underway as authorities investigate the claims of paper leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

