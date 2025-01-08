Left Menu

Trump Appeals for Supreme Court Intervention on Hush Money Conviction

Donald Trump has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent sentencing in a New York hush money case involving adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Convicted of covering up payments made during his 2016 campaign, Trump seeks to assert presidential immunity against his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:05 IST
Donald Trump, the President-elect, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block sentencing in a New York state court regarding his conviction for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actor. Trump's legal team argues it is necessary to prevent injustice and protect presidential integrity.

Despite a New York appeals court denying a halt in the sentencing process, Trump's lawyers have urgently petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court and the state's highest court for emergency intervention, citing presidential immunity. The conviction pertains to mishandled payments by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, before the 2016 election.

The Supreme Court's demand for a prompt prosecutorial response indicates the matter's urgency. This case marks Trump as the first U.S. president to face criminal charges. Amid appeals, Trump's sentencing is scheduled for Friday, with potential unconditional discharge anticipated.

