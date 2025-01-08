Trump Appeals for Supreme Court Intervention on Hush Money Conviction

Donald Trump, the President-elect, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block sentencing in a New York state court regarding his conviction for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actor. Trump's legal team argues it is necessary to prevent injustice and protect presidential integrity.

Despite a New York appeals court denying a halt in the sentencing process, Trump's lawyers have urgently petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court and the state's highest court for emergency intervention, citing presidential immunity. The conviction pertains to mishandled payments by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, before the 2016 election.

The Supreme Court's demand for a prompt prosecutorial response indicates the matter's urgency. This case marks Trump as the first U.S. president to face criminal charges. Amid appeals, Trump's sentencing is scheduled for Friday, with potential unconditional discharge anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)