Chancellor Scholz Criticizes Trump's Controversial Border Remarks
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasizes the importance of maintaining the principle that borders must not be altered by force. His comments come in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's statements about potentially seizing control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, which have caused concern among European leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:31 IST
- Germany
In a pointed response to recent statements by US President-elect Donald Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the principle that international borders should remain inviolable.
During his remarks, Scholz expressed confusion over Trump's suggestion of using military force to control the Panama Canal and Greenland, citing this as a violation of Western values.
Highlighting NATO's importance, Scholz addressed Europe's shared commitment to defence spending, amidst fears of rising geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
