Chancellor Scholz Criticizes Trump's Controversial Border Remarks

In a pointed response to recent statements by US President-elect Donald Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the principle that international borders should remain inviolable.

During his remarks, Scholz expressed confusion over Trump's suggestion of using military force to control the Panama Canal and Greenland, citing this as a violation of Western values.

Highlighting NATO's importance, Scholz addressed Europe's shared commitment to defence spending, amidst fears of rising geopolitical tensions.

