US Diplomacy's Final Push: Ceasefire Deal on the Horizon
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a nearly finalized ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. He expressed optimism in accomplishing this before transitioning leadership to President-elect Donald Trump. Blinken trusts the current plans will be enacted, even if delayed beyond Trump's inauguration.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed optimism about securing a ceasefire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday, he described the agreement as 'very close' and aims to finalize it before the transition to President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
During a visit to Paris for meetings, Blinken discussed various diplomatic efforts that the current administration is handing off. Though some initiatives have not reached completion, they present opportunities for their successors to improve circumstances globally.
Blinken conveyed confidence that even if the Biden administration's proposed plans do not materialize before Trump's inauguration, they will eventually be implemented. He underscored the belief that President Biden's approach would form the basis for a successful ceasefire agreement.
