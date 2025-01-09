Political Prisoners: Americans Detained Amid Venezuela's Crisis

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro enters his third term, as turmoil grips the country over the detention of American citizens.

One of the detained is David Estrella, whose whereabouts are unknown since his September arrest. Families are left anxious amidst restricted diplomatic communication, with concerns rising over potential maltreatment.

In Washington, President-elect Donald Trump faces pressure to address these tensions, with Maduro's government persistently detaining foreign nationals amidst international scrutiny.

