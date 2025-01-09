Left Menu

Political Prisoners: Americans Detained Amid Venezuela's Crisis

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro embarks on a third term amidst controversy over American detentions. Families worry about detained Americans like David Estrella, with limited diplomatic channels available. The issue complicates international relations, with past U.S. policies deemed ineffective in addressing Venezuela's intricate political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 09-01-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 01:44 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro enters his third term, as turmoil grips the country over the detention of American citizens.

One of the detained is David Estrella, whose whereabouts are unknown since his September arrest. Families are left anxious amidst restricted diplomatic communication, with concerns rising over potential maltreatment.

In Washington, President-elect Donald Trump faces pressure to address these tensions, with Maduro's government persistently detaining foreign nationals amidst international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

