Sri Lanka Navigates Diplomatic Tensions as Iranian Ship Seeks Refuge

Sri Lanka is in a diplomatic conundrum as a second Iranian ship has requested entry into its territorial waters, following a US submarine attack on an Iranian frigate. No resolution had been announced by 6 pm Thursday.

The Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was attacked, leading to 84 Iranian sailors' bodies being recovered. The government, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is taking measures to address the situation and ensure regional harmony.

The second ship is stationed near Panadura within Sri Lanka's Exclusive Economic Zone. The Sri Lankan authorities are contemplating actions while following international maritime laws, emphasizing rescue obligations and regional peace.