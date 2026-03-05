Left Menu

Sri Lanka Navigates Diplomatic Tensions as Iranian Ship Seeks Refuge

Sri Lanka faces a diplomatic challenge as it deliberates action for an Iranian ship requesting entry into its waters after a separate incident involving a US submarine attack on another Iranian vessel. Efforts are focused on regional peace while ensuring safety for all involved.

Updated: 05-03-2026 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is in a diplomatic conundrum as a second Iranian ship has requested entry into its territorial waters, following a US submarine attack on an Iranian frigate. No resolution had been announced by 6 pm Thursday.

The Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was attacked, leading to 84 Iranian sailors' bodies being recovered. The government, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is taking measures to address the situation and ensure regional harmony.

The second ship is stationed near Panadura within Sri Lanka's Exclusive Economic Zone. The Sri Lankan authorities are contemplating actions while following international maritime laws, emphasizing rescue obligations and regional peace.

