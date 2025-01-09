Left Menu

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Taiwan accuses a ship of damaging undersea communications cables, raising tensions with China. While Taiwan suspects Chinese involvement, the ship's owner denies it. This incident highlights ongoing 'grey zone' tensions between Taiwan and China as Taipei seeks evidence to support its claims amid Beijing's denials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 05:48 IST
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan has accused a ship of damaging an undersea communications cable, an incident that has heightened tensions with China. The suspected ship, linked to a Hong Kong company but registered in Cameroon and Tanzania, allegedly damaged the cable off Taiwan's northern coast last week. Despite bad weather preventing an immediate inspection, Taiwan's coast guard suspects 'grey zone' activities, yet lacks concrete evidence.

Beijing dismisses these claims, labeling them as baseless and part of Taiwan's effort to amplify the 'so-called grey zone threat.' Nonetheless, the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council insists on a thorough investigation, pointing to similar incidents in Baltic states as indicative of Chinese maritime maneuvers aimed at exerting pressure without confrontation.

This conflict underscores the ongoing strain in cross-strait relations as Taiwan's government, led by President Lai Ching-te, continues to reject Chinese sovereignty claims. The situation highlights the complex dynamics between Taiwan and China, particularly concerning maritime activities and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

