BJP Accuses Kejriwal in Alleged 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal

Ahead of Delhi assembly elections, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of using black money from liquor businessmen and contractors to construct a luxurious bungalow. The BJP, which claims to have evidence, questions Kejriwal's commitments to modesty and intends to reveal further proof soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:46 IST
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia launched serious allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bhatia claimed that Kejriwal has utilized around Rs 100 crores of 'black money' from contractors and liquor businessmen for the construction of 'Sheesh Mahal', a luxurious bungalow that contradicts his earlier promise to live modestly.

Presenting an affidavit at a press conference, Bhatia highlighted Kejriwal's prior commitment to avoid taking a bungalow. He challenged Kejriwal to clarify the apparent breach of his promise, as reports suggest Rs 50 crores along with substantial black funds have been invested in this opulent property. Bhatia emphasized the BJP's intent to present proof of what they term the 'Sheesh Mahal scam'.

Further escalating tensions, Bhatia labeled Kejriwal as the 'biggest corrupt brother', alleging his involvement in facilitating investments of illicit funds by his associates. As the feud intensifies with assembly elections approaching, the BJP has visibly campaigned against Kejriwal, accusing him of failing his electoral promises as witnessed during previous campaigns for Punjab elections, casting doubts on AAP's governance pledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

