Japan Strengthens Ties in Southeast Asia Amid China's Growing Influence
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is visiting Malaysia and Indonesia to boost defense and economic relations as China's regional influence grows. His trip signifies Japan's commitment to strengthening these ties despite potential changes in US presence under President-elect Donald Trump.
- Country:
- Japan
Amid China's increasing regional assertiveness, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba embarked on a strategic visit to Malaysia and Indonesia. The trip marks Japan's proactive move to bolster its defense and economic ties with Southeast Asia, a region pivotal for Japanese and global security.
This visit, Ishiba's first major bilateral dialogue outside international conferences, underscores Japan's commitment to sustaining robust Southeast Asian relations, especially as the US may shift its regional focus under President-elect Donald Trump.
During meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Ishiba aims to enhance security cooperation and ensure stable supply chains. In Indonesia, talks with President Prabowo Subianto will likely lead to an agreement on Japan providing high-speed patrol boats, focusing on military collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda
China passes value-added tax law, effective 2026
Former Chelsea player Oscar returns to Brazil''s Sao Paulo from China
UPDATE 1-China approves value-added tax law, taking effect in 2026
China condemns Philippine defence chief's remarks on China, US missiles