Trump's Bold Greenland Ambition: Expanding America's Horizon

President-elect Donald Trump is considering Greenland acquisition as a pivotal move to extend American influence and secure a lasting presidential legacy, according to insiders familiar with his strategy.

Despite Denmark's rejection, Trump is serious about employing diplomatic and economic pressure to acquire the strategically crucial territory, known for its valuable resources and military significance.

Trump's ambitions reflect both historical precedents and current geopolitical dynamics, with Greenland's location amidst Arctic routes and its potential economic benefits fueling his interest.

