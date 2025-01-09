Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Abetment to Suicide in Wayanad
Congress party leaders, including MLA I C Balakrishnan and Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan, face charges related to the alleged abetment of N M Vijayan's suicide. Allegations arose following the mention of their names in Vijayan's suicide note, triggering political tensions and an internal probe by the party.
Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan and Wayanad DCC President N D Appachan are among those booked for abetment to suicide following the death of Wayanad district office-bearer N M Vijayan, police confirmed Thursday.
The charges stem from Vijayan's suicide note, which named Balakrishnan, Appachan, and two others as responsible. Despite the accusations, Appachan insists his name mentioned was part of a baseless implication.
Political tensions rose as the party leadership announced an internal investigation, separate from the ongoing police probe. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan supported the legal process while emphasizing the need for internal clarity on the allegations.
