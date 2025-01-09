Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Abetment to Suicide in Wayanad

Congress party leaders, including MLA I C Balakrishnan and Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan, face charges related to the alleged abetment of N M Vijayan's suicide. Allegations arose following the mention of their names in Vijayan's suicide note, triggering political tensions and an internal probe by the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:01 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Abetment to Suicide in Wayanad
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan and Wayanad DCC President N D Appachan are among those booked for abetment to suicide following the death of Wayanad district office-bearer N M Vijayan, police confirmed Thursday.

The charges stem from Vijayan's suicide note, which named Balakrishnan, Appachan, and two others as responsible. Despite the accusations, Appachan insists his name mentioned was part of a baseless implication.

Political tensions rose as the party leadership announced an internal investigation, separate from the ongoing police probe. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan supported the legal process while emphasizing the need for internal clarity on the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025