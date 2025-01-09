Political Rift or Routine Strategy? Insights into the INDIA Bloc Dynamics

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh stood by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav following his controversial remark that the INDIA bloc was primarily formed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Singh clarified that Yadav's comment was about the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi, where Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both INDIA bloc members, are running individually.

Singh further emphasized that the situation isn't unusual, citing previous instances such as Congress and AAP's separate contests during Punjab's Lok Sabha polls. He assured no friction affects the longstanding alliance between Congress and RJD in Bihar, affirming Yadav's remarks about their consistent partnership in the state despite the ongoing political discourse.

Reactions from INDIA bloc partners, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, have surfaced, indicating a need to reassess the coalition's future. Adding to the political landscape, Singh announced an expected visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Bihar. Looking to the broader statesmanship, Singh reiterated the importance of keeping doors open in politics, referencing potential alliances with JD(U) and its leader Nitish Kumar due to shared ideological backgrounds.

