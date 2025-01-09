AAP Alleges 'Voter Fraud' in New Delhi Elections: Urges Election Commission to Act
The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has called out alleged voter registration discrepancies in New Delhi's elections. The party has pressed the Election Commission to investigate 5,500 new registrations in 22 days, claiming voter fraud. Kejriwal has accused BJP's Parvesh Verma of corrupt practices.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, alongside party members, raised alarms with the Election Commission on Thursday concerning alleged irregularities in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. They specifically flagged a notable surge in voter registrations and deletions, suggesting potential large-scale 'voter fraud.'
Kejriwal elaborated on the matter, stating that 5,500 votes were swiftly registered within 22 days, a substantial portion of the 100,000 total votes. Following an investigation, it was revealed that out of 89 deletion requests for these votes, 18 individuals denied making such applications. The party asserted that such irregularities indicate widespread election fraud.
Kejriwal also accused BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of engaging in corrupt practices, including distributing cash and announcing health camps and job fairs. Kejriwal urged the Election Commission for strict action against these practices and requested the removal of local Election Registration Officers, asserting that their concerns had not been addressed promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
