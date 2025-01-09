Left Menu

AAP Alleges 'Voter Fraud' in New Delhi Elections: Urges Election Commission to Act

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has called out alleged voter registration discrepancies in New Delhi's elections. The party has pressed the Election Commission to investigate 5,500 new registrations in 22 days, claiming voter fraud. Kejriwal has accused BJP's Parvesh Verma of corrupt practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:32 IST
AAP Alleges 'Voter Fraud' in New Delhi Elections: Urges Election Commission to Act
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, alongside party members, raised alarms with the Election Commission on Thursday concerning alleged irregularities in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. They specifically flagged a notable surge in voter registrations and deletions, suggesting potential large-scale 'voter fraud.'

Kejriwal elaborated on the matter, stating that 5,500 votes were swiftly registered within 22 days, a substantial portion of the 100,000 total votes. Following an investigation, it was revealed that out of 89 deletion requests for these votes, 18 individuals denied making such applications. The party asserted that such irregularities indicate widespread election fraud.

Kejriwal also accused BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of engaging in corrupt practices, including distributing cash and announcing health camps and job fairs. Kejriwal urged the Election Commission for strict action against these practices and requested the removal of local Election Registration Officers, asserting that their concerns had not been addressed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025