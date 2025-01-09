Musk's Political Moves: Risking Foreign Influence in German Elections?

Elon Musk is once again stirring political waters, this time by stepping into Germany's electoral realm with plans to host a live discussion on his platform X. The tech billionaire is set to engage with Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, sparking apprehension across Berlin and Brussels. Concerns are rising over Musk's potential influence on Germany's upcoming national elections, drawing parallels to his previous political engagements in the United States.

Musk's growing vocal support for far-right and anti-establishment parties across Europe has been a source of alarm for many European leaders. Last year, Musk leveraged his vast resources to bolster Donald Trump's re-election bid, and now his apparent endorsement of the AfD is raising eyebrows in Germany's political corridors. Known for his libertarian views, Musk has openly criticized German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, dubbing their stand against the AfD as tyrannical.

The planned live talk with Weidel, scheduled for Thursday evening, highlights ongoing debates about political transparency and digital platform responsibility under the European Commission's scrutiny. Despite assurances of a non-partisan discourse, the move has elicited a mixed response, with many questioning its implications for German campaign finance rules and potential bias within social media algorithms.

