Tensions Spike as MLC C T Ravi Testifies in Attack Probe

BJP leader C T Ravi provided his account to the CID officer regarding an assault he suffered on December 19 during the Belagavi Legislature session's final day.

The alleged attack occurred after his controversial comments in the Legislative Council about State Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Ravi faced detainment and police scrutiny, moving between different locations.

BJP legislators had already reported the incident to council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, prompting a police investigation. Ravi submitted information about the attackers, language used, and CCTV footage will be reviewed in the ongoing probe.

