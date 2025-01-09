Harivansh Advocates Growth and Peace for Inclusive Development in J&K Assembly
Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, addressed the newly elected members of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly on Thursday. In his speech during the orientation session, he elaborated on the roles and responsibilities of legislators. Harivansh underscored the need for representatives to effectively voice constituent interests and improve governance standards.
Emphasizing economic growth as a cornerstone for lifting millions out of poverty, he called for a consensus on peace and development for Jammu & Kashmir. Harivansh stressed that rapid technological advancements require innovations to fuel growth and ambition, noting that inclusive development is essential for envisioning India as a developed nation.
Harivansh further highlighted the importance of being well-informed and engaged during debates. He advised members to attend sessions, grasp diverse viewpoints, and hone oratory skills to impact Parliamentary proceedings. He cautioned against misusing legislative privileges for disruptions, stating that respect for procedure is crucial to holding governments accountable.
