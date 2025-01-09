Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Fierce Critique: Calls for Unity and Integrity Amid Statehood Demand

Farooq Abdullah criticized the administration for diverting Jammu and Kashmir's electricity while urging the restoration of statehood. At a rally, he emphasized unity, slammed corruption, and called for collective efforts to build a prosperous state. Abdullah expressed concern over inflation and lamented the government's unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:04 IST
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, delivered a passionate critique of the administration, accusing Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of transferring electricity from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, leading to suffering among its residents.

Speaking at a public rally in Kathua district, Abdullah reiterated the urgent need for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, arguing that until it is reinstated, many issues remain unresolvable. He emphasized the importance of religious harmony, urging unity among diverse communities.

Abdullah also addressed other pressing issues, including rising inflation and rampant corruption, criticizing the government for not fulfilling its promises, such as building essential infrastructure. He called for honesty and collaboration as essential steps toward a prosperous state.

