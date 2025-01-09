Farooq Abdullah's Fierce Critique: Calls for Unity and Integrity Amid Statehood Demand
Farooq Abdullah criticized the administration for diverting Jammu and Kashmir's electricity while urging the restoration of statehood. At a rally, he emphasized unity, slammed corruption, and called for collective efforts to build a prosperous state. Abdullah expressed concern over inflation and lamented the government's unfulfilled promises.
- Country:
- India
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, delivered a passionate critique of the administration, accusing Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of transferring electricity from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, leading to suffering among its residents.
Speaking at a public rally in Kathua district, Abdullah reiterated the urgent need for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, arguing that until it is reinstated, many issues remain unresolvable. He emphasized the importance of religious harmony, urging unity among diverse communities.
Abdullah also addressed other pressing issues, including rising inflation and rampant corruption, criticizing the government for not fulfilling its promises, such as building essential infrastructure. He called for honesty and collaboration as essential steps toward a prosperous state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal's Christian community celebrates Christmas
Unity needed for Vikshit Bharat goal: Manoj Sinha
Information technology most effective tool to curb corruption: Haryana governor
"Every leader of TMC is indulged in corruption": Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar
Bosnia's Security Minister Arrested Amidst Corruption Probe