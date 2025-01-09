Left Menu

Controversial Immigration Bill Stirs Bipartisan Debate in Senate

The U.S. Senate is poised to advance the Laken Riley Act, a bill requiring the detention of undocumented migrants suspected of crimes. Supported by some Democrats, the legislation has ignited debates on border security versus racial profiling and due process. Its passage remains uncertain amid calls for amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:29 IST
The U.S. Senate is set to move forward on the Laken Riley Act, a divisive bill mandating the detention of migrants without criminal charges if suspected of illegal activities. The bill, headed by Republicans and supported by some Democrats, has raised significant discussions about national security and civil liberties.

Senate Republicans, holding a slender majority, require eight Democratic votes to reach the 60-vote threshold typically necessary for legislation. Key Democratic senators, including John Fetterman, Ruben Gallego, and Mark Kelly, have shown support, potentially paving the way for the bill's advancement amid opposition from other party members.

The measure has sparked concern over potential racial profiling, with Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar highlighting its impact on due process. Meanwhile, leading Democrats argue for amendments to the bill, aiming for comprehensive immigration reform rather than isolated legislative actions addressing migration and border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

