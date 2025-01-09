Extradition Uncertain as Bangladesh Revokes Hasina's Passport

The interim government of Bangladesh, under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, stated on Thursday that the extension of Sheikh Hasina's visa in India is unrelated to their extradition request. This follows reports of India extending the former prime minister's stay, despite charges against her in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina, who has been in India since last August, is accused by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal of serious offenses, including crimes against humanity and genocide. Following these allegations, her passport, along with those of 96 others, was revoked.

While Bangladesh seeks her return to face trial, India has yet to respond to the extradition request. Despite the complexities of international diplomacy, the Bangladesh government remains firm in their request, awaiting India's official response.

(With inputs from agencies.)