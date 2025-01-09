Congress Criticizes GST, Seeks Independent Fight in Delhi's Elections
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticizes the current GST, calling for relief in the upcoming budget. She argues that the party should independently contest Delhi elections, pointing out inadequacies in the AAP government's performance, while emphasizing the Congress' potential in reclaiming its stronghold.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has delivered a fierce critique of the BJP-led government's handling of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), labeling it as a 'tax attack' on citizens. She called for significant tax relief in the forthcoming union budget and suggested reforms to create a simplified GST structure.
Shrinate highlighted that the cumbersome GST system, with its multiple slabs, burdens essential items like wheat, medicines, and medical insurance, affecting small businesses and the middle class. She noted that the Congress, the original proponents of GST, envisions a 'Good and Simple Tax' with the proposed GST 2.0.
In the political arena, Shrinate emphasized that the Congress should contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections independently, citing the AAP's failure to meet public expectations despite support from several INDIA bloc partners. This stance marks Congress' determination to reclaim its influence in Delhi.
