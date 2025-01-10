Left Menu

Global Tensions Mount: Zelenskyy and Austin Urge Continued Support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US Defence Secretary Austin urge the incoming Trump administration not to abandon military support for Ukraine. They stress bolstering defense coalitions and warn that withdrawal may lead to more global instability. Discussions also consider the continuation of Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

During a pivotal meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the crucial need for ongoing military support to Ukraine, urging the incoming Trump administration not to cease aid. They warned that halting support now could result in increased aggression and global chaos.

Speaking at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group assembly, Austin highlighted the essential role of allied defense efforts, dubbing it 'the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy.' He stressed that Ukraine's security, along with global safety, hinges on continued international cooperation.

Zelenskyy and Austin expressed concerns over potential shifts in US policy under President-elect Trump, who has indicated a desire to quickly end the war. Allies mull alternative strategies should US backing wane, with Germany poised to take a leading role if necessary.

