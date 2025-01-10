International Push to Free Israeli-Russian Researcher Kidnapped in Iraq

In a bid to secure the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian researcher believed to have been kidnapped in Iraq, the Israeli government is coordinating with international allies. This development comes nearly two years after her disappearance, raising hopes for her safe return.

The issue was a focal point at a recent meeting of special envoys for hostage affairs held in Jerusalem, where delegates from the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Canada were urged to involve their Baghdad embassies in lobbying efforts. It is believed that Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, is holding Tsurkov.

Significant regional changes have led Israel to explore public avenues for Tsurkov's release. Israel's strikes against Iranian targets and diminishing Iranian influence in the region have opened new possibilities for diplomatic negotiations with Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)