JD Vance Resigns Senate Seat for Vice Presidency, Ohio Awaits Successor

Vice President-elect JD Vance has announced his resignation from the US Senate. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will appoint Vance's successor. Key figures considered for the position include notable Ohio Republicans. Speculation centers on Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, though DeWine has yet to make an official announcement.

Vice President-elect JD Vance has announced his resignation from his position in the US Senate, stepping down effective Friday. This move is in anticipation of his new role in the vice presidency.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, has the responsibility of appointing Vance's successor. A diverse list of influential Ohio Republicans has emerged as possible candidates, including Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, among others. Recent discussions on a trip to Mar-a-Lago with President-elect Donald Trump have fueled speculation around Husted as a potential choice, although no final decision has been disclosed.

Governor DeWine refrained from providing additional details when questioned at a statehouse event, signaling that an official announcement will be forthcoming. The appointee will serve in the Senate until December 2026 and must subsequently run in November 2026 for the remainder of the term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

