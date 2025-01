China's Diplomatic Move: Xi Jinping's High-Level Envoy to Trump Inauguration

In a notable diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has decided to dispatch a high-level envoy to attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, as reported by the Financial Times. This decision underscores Beijing's strategic interest in the incoming U.S. administration.

The envoy's identity remains undisclosed, though sources suggest possible candidates include Vice President Han Zheng or Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The delegation is expected to engage in discussions with Trump's transition team, amidst looming uncertainties about future U.S.-China relations.

Despite extending an invitation to Xi last month, experts noted it was uncommon for a Chinese leader to attend such an event. Meanwhile, Trump, signaling a potentially hardline stance, has appointed several China hawks and threatened additional tariffs on Chinese imports, raising questions about future economic and geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)