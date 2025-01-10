Controversy Over Najib's Alleged House Arrest

Malaysia's law ministry firmly stated on Friday that they possess no official documents authorizing house arrest for ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak. This announcement challenges Najib's assertion that a royal addendum entitles him to serve his jail sentence from home.

Najib, who faced a 12-year sentence for his involvement in the extensive 1MDB scandal, has urged authorities to recognize the alleged addendum signed by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah. This document, according to Najib and the ex-king's palace, is part of a broader pardon that also reduced Najib's sentence last year.

The law ministry clarified in a statement that no such documents exist in its records. Both the home and communications ministers echoed this sentiment, further disputing the controversial saga surrounding Najib, who continues to deny corruption charges linked to 1MDB. Legal proceedings to validate the contentious document are ongoing, with the Court of Appeal recently overturning an initial dismissal of Najib's challenge.

