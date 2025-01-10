Left Menu

Controversy Over Najib's Alleged House Arrest

Malaysia's law ministry states it has no record of documents permitting house arrest for Najib Razak. This comes amidst claims by Najib and former King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah of a royal addendum granting him such privilege, prompting a legal battle to verify the document's existence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:29 IST
Controversy Over Najib's Alleged House Arrest
documents

Malaysia's law ministry firmly stated on Friday that they possess no official documents authorizing house arrest for ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak. This announcement challenges Najib's assertion that a royal addendum entitles him to serve his jail sentence from home.

Najib, who faced a 12-year sentence for his involvement in the extensive 1MDB scandal, has urged authorities to recognize the alleged addendum signed by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah. This document, according to Najib and the ex-king's palace, is part of a broader pardon that also reduced Najib's sentence last year.

The law ministry clarified in a statement that no such documents exist in its records. Both the home and communications ministers echoed this sentiment, further disputing the controversial saga surrounding Najib, who continues to deny corruption charges linked to 1MDB. Legal proceedings to validate the contentious document are ongoing, with the Court of Appeal recently overturning an initial dismissal of Najib's challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025