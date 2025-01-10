Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: Crucial Dates Announced

The Delhi assembly elections have officially been put into motion as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena issued a gazette notification, reflecting the Election Commission of India's recommendations. This marks a pivotal moment for the capital as residents prepare to elect members to the Legislative Assembly.

In line with this, the official notification outlined key dates under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The assembly's duration is set to expire on February 23, by which time it must naturally dissolve unless dissolved earlier.

Candidates have until January 17 to submit nominations, with scrutiny scheduled for January 18 and withdrawals permissible until January 20. Voting will be held on February 5, and with the entire election process set to wind up by February 10, the capital is on the verge of electing a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)