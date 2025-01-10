Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: Crucial Dates Announced

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections. Set for February 5, nominations are due by January 17, with voting and counting concluding by February 10. This election marks the ninth assembly election for Delhi.

Updated: 10-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:31 IST
The Delhi assembly elections have officially been put into motion as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena issued a gazette notification, reflecting the Election Commission of India's recommendations. This marks a pivotal moment for the capital as residents prepare to elect members to the Legislative Assembly.

In line with this, the official notification outlined key dates under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The assembly's duration is set to expire on February 23, by which time it must naturally dissolve unless dissolved earlier.

Candidates have until January 17 to submit nominations, with scrutiny scheduled for January 18 and withdrawals permissible until January 20. Voting will be held on February 5, and with the entire election process set to wind up by February 10, the capital is on the verge of electing a new government.

