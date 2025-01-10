Germany's Potential Exit from X Platform Sparks Debate

In ongoing deliberations, the German government is evaluating the possibility of withdrawing its presence from the X platform. This move stems from growing concerns about the platform's algorithms, a spokesperson revealed on Friday.

The discussions have been described as 'permanent,' indicating that the issue is subject to constant re-evaluation. The remarks came shortly after a live discussion took place on the platform, featuring billionaire Elon Musk and Germany's far-right party leader Alice Weidel.

The involvement of prominent figures in contentious dialogues underscores the complexity and urgency of the situation, prompting German officials to weigh the implications carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)