Left Menu

Imran Khan Warns of Looming Dictatorship During Political Unrest

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, incarcerated since 2023, claims economic progress is hindered by a 'fascist system' planning a decade-long dictatorship. His party, PTI, faces ongoing clashes with the government. Khan criticizes judiciary favoritism and stresses the need for adherence to constitutional responsibilities. PTI demands investigations into past protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:36 IST
Imran Khan Warns of Looming Dictatorship During Political Unrest
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken out against what he terms as a 'fascist system' preventing economic progress and claims there is a plot for a decade-long dictatorship in Pakistan. Khan, aged 72, remains in Adiala Jail amid multiple cases, against the backdrop of PTI's political clashes with the government.

PTI leaders are engaged in talks with the government, and Khan announced the party's participation in upcoming negotiations to reduce political tensions. He argues that a culture of promotions for judicial figures complicit in oppression erodes the rule of law, while those who maintain it are ousted.

Khan further critiques the military's focus on countering terrorism as misdirected, emphasizing the harm to investor confidence. Addressing missing PTI protesters, Khan underscores the government's lack of urgency, demanding judicial inquiries into past protests and asserting PTI's stance amid ongoing dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025