Imran Khan Warns of Looming Dictatorship During Political Unrest

Imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken out against what he terms as a 'fascist system' preventing economic progress and claims there is a plot for a decade-long dictatorship in Pakistan. Khan, aged 72, remains in Adiala Jail amid multiple cases, against the backdrop of PTI's political clashes with the government.

PTI leaders are engaged in talks with the government, and Khan announced the party's participation in upcoming negotiations to reduce political tensions. He argues that a culture of promotions for judicial figures complicit in oppression erodes the rule of law, while those who maintain it are ousted.

Khan further critiques the military's focus on countering terrorism as misdirected, emphasizing the harm to investor confidence. Addressing missing PTI protesters, Khan underscores the government's lack of urgency, demanding judicial inquiries into past protests and asserting PTI's stance amid ongoing dialogue.

