Uttarakhand CM Rallies for BJP Victory in Upcoming Municipal Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a bike rally in Chamoli to support BJP candidates Ganesh Shah and Anil Negi for the municipal elections. He highlighted ongoing development efforts, including new air services and rail links, stressing the state's progress under PM Modi's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:06 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at a rally. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently engaged in a bike rally and held a public meeting in Karnaprayag, Chamoli, endorsing BJP candidates Ganesh Shah and Anil Negi for the imminent municipal elections.

During his address, CM Dhami underscored the state's development initiatives, citing ongoing projects like the master plan at Lord Badrinath's Dham and the completed constructions at Baba Kedarnath Dham. He emphasized the broad progress spanning urban to rural regions.

Highlighting new infrastructural advancements, Dhami noted the introduction of air services in Gauchar and anticipated future connections through smaller air services. He also discussed the nearly completed Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail service anticipated to cut travel time significantly, and the establishment of 20 model degree colleges in Uttarakhand.

Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with facilitating significant state developments, including the upcoming completion of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway, which promises regional prosperity and economic momentum. He emphasized efforts in job creation through industrial activities and legislative measures like anti-riot laws and the UCC bill.

The Uttarakhand State Election Commission has reported a substantial number of nominations for the 2024-25 Municipal Local Body General Elections, with dates scheduled for January next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

