Uttarakhand CM Rallies for BJP Victory in Upcoming Municipal Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently engaged in a bike rally and held a public meeting in Karnaprayag, Chamoli, endorsing BJP candidates Ganesh Shah and Anil Negi for the imminent municipal elections.

During his address, CM Dhami underscored the state's development initiatives, citing ongoing projects like the master plan at Lord Badrinath's Dham and the completed constructions at Baba Kedarnath Dham. He emphasized the broad progress spanning urban to rural regions.

Highlighting new infrastructural advancements, Dhami noted the introduction of air services in Gauchar and anticipated future connections through smaller air services. He also discussed the nearly completed Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail service anticipated to cut travel time significantly, and the establishment of 20 model degree colleges in Uttarakhand.

Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with facilitating significant state developments, including the upcoming completion of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway, which promises regional prosperity and economic momentum. He emphasized efforts in job creation through industrial activities and legislative measures like anti-riot laws and the UCC bill.

The Uttarakhand State Election Commission has reported a substantial number of nominations for the 2024-25 Municipal Local Body General Elections, with dates scheduled for January next year.

