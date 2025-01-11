Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bhongir: BRS Office Vandalised Amid Rising Tensions

The BRS office in Bhongir was allegedly vandalised by Congress workers following controversial remarks by a BRS leader against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Police intervened to disperse the attackers and assured legal action. BRS leaders condemned the incident, accusing Congress of promoting violence.

Updated: 11-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:36 IST
Political Turmoil in Bhongir: BRS Office Vandalised Amid Rising Tensions
The BRS office in Bhongir faced vandalism on Saturday, reportedly at the hands of Congress workers, following a regional BRS leader's 'abusive' remarks against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Allegations surfaced that BRS leader Ramakrishna Reddy's comments led to Congress activists retaliating by damaging furniture and other items in the office, local police reported. Swift police intervention dispersed the vandals, and a police picket was established, with assurances of legal action.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized the Congress, highlighting recent incidents where Congress members allegedly targeted opposition offices. Rao condemned what he termed as the 'goonda rajyam' under Congress's rule and urged the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

