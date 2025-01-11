Left Menu

CBI's Crackdown Intensifies in CGPSC Recruitment Scam

Two individuals, linked to the CGPSC recruitment scam, were arrested and remanded to CBI custody. The investigation, focusing on irregularities in recruitments by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, earlier led to the arrests of ex-CGPSC chairman and Bajrang Power executive, implicating several high-profile figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:39 IST
CBI's Crackdown Intensifies in CGPSC Recruitment Scam
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the CGPSC recruitment scam, two individuals were taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday. They are suspected of being involved in irregularities in recruitments conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, informed a lawyer associated with the case.

Identified as Nitesh Sonwani and Lalit Ganweer, the duo was initially summoned by the CBI for questioning on Friday. Following their interrogation, they were arrested and presented in court where their detention in CBI's custody for two days was sanctioned, as reported by Sonwani's counsel, Faisal Rizvi.

The investigation stems from an alleged bribery case involving Taman Singh Sonwani, former CGPSC chairman, who allegedly received Rs 45 lakh to manipulate selections. The probe has already seen notable arrests, underpinning the political tensions around recruitment irregularities in the run-up to the 2023 state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025