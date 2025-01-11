CBI's Crackdown Intensifies in CGPSC Recruitment Scam

In a significant development in the CGPSC recruitment scam, two individuals were taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday. They are suspected of being involved in irregularities in recruitments conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, informed a lawyer associated with the case.

Identified as Nitesh Sonwani and Lalit Ganweer, the duo was initially summoned by the CBI for questioning on Friday. Following their interrogation, they were arrested and presented in court where their detention in CBI's custody for two days was sanctioned, as reported by Sonwani's counsel, Faisal Rizvi.

The investigation stems from an alleged bribery case involving Taman Singh Sonwani, former CGPSC chairman, who allegedly received Rs 45 lakh to manipulate selections. The probe has already seen notable arrests, underpinning the political tensions around recruitment irregularities in the run-up to the 2023 state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)