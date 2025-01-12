Left Menu

Japan Aims to Strengthen Ties with Trump's Return

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya plans to attend Donald Trump's inauguration to foster strong ties with the U.S. Japan seeks early diplomatic engagement with the returning Trump administration, coinciding with plans for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's first summit. Cooperation from other allies like Australia is anticipated.

Updated: 12-01-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:58 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is set to attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20. The move aligns with efforts by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government to preserve and strengthen its close security partnership with the United States.

Expressing the intention to build trust with the new administration, Iwaya announced on a public broadcast that he aims to meet Senator Marco Rubio, Trump's designated secretary of state. This visit marks Iwaya's first trip to the U.S. as foreign minister, following his appointment in October, as Japan seeks a solid diplomatic start with Trump's re-elected administration.

Prime Minister Ishiba is also considering a visit to the U.S. in February for an inaugural summit with Trump, after previous attempts were postponed. Meanwhile, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed her participation in the inauguration, expressing confidence in the U.S.-Australia alliance amid the transition.

