Marco Rubio's Caribbean Diplomacy: Balancing Tourism, Oil, and Medical Aid

In a notable tour across the Caribbean, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has committed to reassessing travel advisories for Jamaica. Acknowledging Jamaica's strides in reducing crime, Rubio indicated that current advisories might not accurately reflect recent progress in safety.

While in Jamaica, Rubio defended the Trump administration's stance against Cuba's medical program, which allegedly breaches international labor standards. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness praised the program, emphasizing its critical role in addressing the country's health worker shortage and adherence to Jamaican labor laws.

Rubio's mission extends beyond travel advisories, aiming to decrease Caribbean reliance on Venezuelan oil amid US sanctions. The situation in Haiti is also on his agenda, with concerns over gang control challenging the effectiveness of an international peacekeeping force.

(With inputs from agencies.)