Political Clash in Tamil Nadu: Governor vs. Chief Minister
The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for labeling Governor R N Ravi's abstention from delivering an Assembly address as 'childish.' The Raj Bhavan emphasized respect for the National Anthem and Constitution. Stalin accused Ravi of avoiding the address, branding it 'childish.'
- Country:
- India
The ongoing tension between Tamil Nadu's political leaders has reached a peak. On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan responded sharply to Chief Minister M K Stalin's remarks against Governor R N Ravi.
Stalin had criticized Ravi for not delivering an address to the Assembly, calling it 'childish,' a comment that the Raj Bhavan did not take lightly, emphasizing that such arrogance is unacceptable and stressing the importance of the Constitution and the National Anthem.
This response follows Stalin's accusations that Governor Ravi could not handle the state's development and avoided the address for 'absurd' reasons, which he expressed in the state Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
