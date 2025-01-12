Left Menu

Chad's Ruling Party Wins Decisive Majority Amid Opposition Boycott

Chad's ruling party, the Patriotic Salvation Movement, secured 124 out of 188 seats in the recent parliamentary election, amidst a boycott by the main opposition. The election, part of Chad's transition to democracy, faced criticism and was marked by low confidence from opposition groups.

Updated: 12-01-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal election, Chad's ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement emerged victorious with a majority of 124 seats out of 188, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Saturday.

The parliamentary election, which marks the first in over a decade, was boycotted by the main opposition parties, casting doubts on its credibility and fairness.

This election represents a critical point in Chad's transition to democracy under Mahamat Idriss Deby, despite security challenges and strained international alliances.

Latest News

