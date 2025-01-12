Chad's Ruling Party Wins Decisive Majority Amid Opposition Boycott

In a pivotal election, Chad's ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement emerged victorious with a majority of 124 seats out of 188, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Saturday.

The parliamentary election, which marks the first in over a decade, was boycotted by the main opposition parties, casting doubts on its credibility and fairness.

This election represents a critical point in Chad's transition to democracy under Mahamat Idriss Deby, despite security challenges and strained international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)