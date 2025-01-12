Chad's Ruling Party Wins Decisive Majority Amid Opposition Boycott
Chad's ruling party, the Patriotic Salvation Movement, secured 124 out of 188 seats in the recent parliamentary election, amidst a boycott by the main opposition. The election, part of Chad's transition to democracy, faced criticism and was marked by low confidence from opposition groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ndjamena | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:55 IST
In a pivotal election, Chad's ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement emerged victorious with a majority of 124 seats out of 188, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Saturday.
The parliamentary election, which marks the first in over a decade, was boycotted by the main opposition parties, casting doubts on its credibility and fairness.
This election represents a critical point in Chad's transition to democracy under Mahamat Idriss Deby, despite security challenges and strained international alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Embassy Standoff: Venezuelan Opposition's 'Prison' Struggles in Caracas
Akhilesh Yadav: BJP's Threat to Democracy and Economy
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges
Defence Minister Urges Alertness Amid Security Challenges at Mhow Cantonment
Chad's Contested Path to Democracy: Elections Amidst Boycott and Criticism