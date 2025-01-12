Madhya Pradesh Transport Scandal: Diary Allegations Stir Political Storm
The Congress accuses the Madhya Pradesh transport department of corruption, citing transactions in a diary recovered by the Lokayukta police. MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari emphasized threats to a former constable, Saurabh Sharma, amidst stalled investigations. The BJP refuted the claims and highlighted their anti-corruption stance.
The Congress party has leveled serious allegations of corruption within the Madhya Pradesh transport department, citing a diary purportedly discovered by the Lokayukta police. This diary allegedly details significant financial transactions, stirring allegations of a corruption scandal.
MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari raised concerns about threats to the life of Saurabh Sharma, an ex-constable whose premises were raided. He claimed the current investigation is stagnant despite significant evidence recovered during the raids.
Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed the allegations, suggesting they're reminiscent of the former Congress government's own corruption issues. They assert their administration's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
