Madhya Pradesh Transport Scandal: Diary Allegations Stir Political Storm

The Congress party has leveled serious allegations of corruption within the Madhya Pradesh transport department, citing a diary purportedly discovered by the Lokayukta police. This diary allegedly details significant financial transactions, stirring allegations of a corruption scandal.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari raised concerns about threats to the life of Saurabh Sharma, an ex-constable whose premises were raided. He claimed the current investigation is stagnant despite significant evidence recovered during the raids.

Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed the allegations, suggesting they're reminiscent of the former Congress government's own corruption issues. They assert their administration's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)