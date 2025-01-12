BJP Pacifies Defiant MLA Mohan Singh Bisht After Ticket Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly moved to quell discord within its ranks on Sunday, after senior MLA Mohan Singh Bisht expressed discontent over being replaced by Kapil Mishra in Karawal Nagar. The BJP has fielded Bisht from the Mustafabad constituency in an attempt to placate the senior legislator.

Bisht, who has served five terms representing Karawal Nagar in the Delhi Assembly, was openly critical of the party's decision. After a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda, Bisht was reportedly appeased, though he had earlier expressed that the decision was a mistake and could backfire in the upcoming elections.

He warned that the move not only disrespects his Uttarakhandi community but could also result in the BJP losing several seats, including Karawal Nagar, Burari, Mustafabad, and Gokalpuri, in the February 5 vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)