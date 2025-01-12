Left Menu

Romania's Democracy in Crisis: Protests Erupt Over Annulled Election

Mass protests erupted in Romania's capital after the Constitutional Court annulled the presidential election when outsider Calin Georgescu emerged as a frontrunner. Demonstrators demanded the resumption of elections, citing electoral violations and Russian interference, while new election dates were set for May 4 and May 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:47 IST
Romania's Democracy in Crisis: Protests Erupt Over Annulled Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Tens of thousands gathered in Romania's capital, Bucharest, on Sunday in a mass protest against the Constitutional Court's recent decision to annul the presidential election. The move came after an outsider candidate unexpectedly surged to the forefront of the race.

Protesters demonstrated through the city, waving national flags and displaying placards with slogans like "Democracy is not optional." Many expressed their desire for the presidential race to continue from where it left off after allegations of electoral misconduct and possible Russian influence.

The protest follows a controversial annulment by the court just before a crucial runoff. Far-right populist Calin Georgescu led the first round on November 24, shaking up the political landscape. Amid these events, new election dates have been scheduled for May 4 and May 18. Georgescu's future participation remains uncertain as legal and international complaints are filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025