Romania's Democracy in Crisis: Protests Erupt Over Annulled Election

Tens of thousands gathered in Romania's capital, Bucharest, on Sunday in a mass protest against the Constitutional Court's recent decision to annul the presidential election. The move came after an outsider candidate unexpectedly surged to the forefront of the race.

Protesters demonstrated through the city, waving national flags and displaying placards with slogans like "Democracy is not optional." Many expressed their desire for the presidential race to continue from where it left off after allegations of electoral misconduct and possible Russian influence.

The protest follows a controversial annulment by the court just before a crucial runoff. Far-right populist Calin Georgescu led the first round on November 24, shaking up the political landscape. Amid these events, new election dates have been scheduled for May 4 and May 18. Georgescu's future participation remains uncertain as legal and international complaints are filed.

