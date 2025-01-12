Vance's Stance on Capitol Riot Pardons Sparks Debate

Vice President-elect JD Vance has made it clear that individuals involved in violent acts during the Capitol riot should not receive pardons, despite promises from President-elect Donald Trump to consider clemency for many involved.

During an appearance on 'Fox News Sunday,' Vance stressed the simplicity of the issue: peaceful protesters warrant pardon consideration, but violent offenders do not. He acknowledged, however, that some cases present a 'bit of a gray area.'

Vance addressed criticisms from supporters of those charged, reiterating his long-standing defense of them and the importance of evaluating cases fairly, especially those involving claims of provocation or unjust trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)