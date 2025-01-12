Left Menu

Vance's Stance on Capitol Riot Pardons Sparks Debate

Vice President-elect JD Vance stated that those responsible for violence during the Capitol riot should not be pardoned, despite President-elect Trump's assurances of clemency. Vance emphasized a distinction between peaceful protesters and those who committed violence, highlighting a 'gray area' in certain cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:14 IST
Vance's Stance on Capitol Riot Pardons Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President-elect JD Vance has made it clear that individuals involved in violent acts during the Capitol riot should not receive pardons, despite promises from President-elect Donald Trump to consider clemency for many involved.

During an appearance on 'Fox News Sunday,' Vance stressed the simplicity of the issue: peaceful protesters warrant pardon consideration, but violent offenders do not. He acknowledged, however, that some cases present a 'bit of a gray area.'

Vance addressed criticisms from supporters of those charged, reiterating his long-standing defense of them and the importance of evaluating cases fairly, especially those involving claims of provocation or unjust trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025