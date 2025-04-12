Left Menu

Assam's Peaceful Protest Management Amid Waqf Act Amendments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the state police for preventing violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Despite intelligence reports of potential disturbances, the police's efforts ensured peace, with limited protests occurring in the state. Sarma expressed gratitude to the minority community for their cooperation.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the state's police force for their pivotal role in maintaining peace during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Despite strong intelligence inputs hinting at possible disruptions, the diligent efforts of law enforcement kept the state calm.

Sarma revealed that the intelligence inputs were received five days ahead of the protests, indicating potential unrest from the minority community. The police took proactive measures, engaging with community leaders and mosque committees, resulting in peaceful demonstrations with minimal participation.

The Chief Minister also applauded the minority community for their cooperation and highlighted Assam's unity amidst diversity as the state prepares to celebrate Bohag Bihu peacefully. Law enforcement's groundwork was crucial in managing the situation without major incidents.

