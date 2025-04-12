Assam's Peaceful Protest Management Amid Waqf Act Amendments
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the state police for preventing violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Despite intelligence reports of potential disturbances, the police's efforts ensured peace, with limited protests occurring in the state. Sarma expressed gratitude to the minority community for their cooperation.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the state's police force for their pivotal role in maintaining peace during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Despite strong intelligence inputs hinting at possible disruptions, the diligent efforts of law enforcement kept the state calm.
Sarma revealed that the intelligence inputs were received five days ahead of the protests, indicating potential unrest from the minority community. The police took proactive measures, engaging with community leaders and mosque committees, resulting in peaceful demonstrations with minimal participation.
The Chief Minister also applauded the minority community for their cooperation and highlighted Assam's unity amidst diversity as the state prepares to celebrate Bohag Bihu peacefully. Law enforcement's groundwork was crucial in managing the situation without major incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nearly 20,000 Central African Refugees Return Home in 2024 Amid Hopes for Peace and Stability
Putin Proposes Temporary Administration for Ukraine Amidst Peace Efforts
Raila Odinga Steps In: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Peaceful Alvida Jumma Namaz with Tight Security
Kenya's Diplomatic Mission: Odinga's Peace Envoy Role in South Sudan