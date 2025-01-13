Zoran Milanovic Triumphs in Landslide Presidential Election Victory

In a decisive electoral victory, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has won a second term in the largely symbolic position, securing 74.58% of the votes. The state election commission confirmed these results with nearly all votes counted.

His opponent, Dragan Primorac from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, gained 25.42% of the votes in the election that saw a turnout of 44.15% in the NATO and EU member state.

Amidst celebratory remarks, Milanovic expressed gratitude towards Croatian citizens, interpreting his victory as a trust vote in his leadership. Despite his role being mostly ceremonial, Milanovic has notably influenced Croatia's foreign policy and national defense strategies.

