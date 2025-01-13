Left Menu

Zoran Milanovic Triumphs in Landslide Presidential Election Victory

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic secured a second term with 74.58% of the votes, defeating Dragan Primorac who received 25.42%. The election, held in a NATO and EU member state, saw a voter turnout of 44.15%. Milanovic's victory is viewed as a public endorsement of his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 01:48 IST
Zoran Milanovic Triumphs in Landslide Presidential Election Victory
Zoran Milanovic

In a decisive electoral victory, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has won a second term in the largely symbolic position, securing 74.58% of the votes. The state election commission confirmed these results with nearly all votes counted.

His opponent, Dragan Primorac from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, gained 25.42% of the votes in the election that saw a turnout of 44.15% in the NATO and EU member state.

Amidst celebratory remarks, Milanovic expressed gratitude towards Croatian citizens, interpreting his victory as a trust vote in his leadership. Despite his role being mostly ceremonial, Milanovic has notably influenced Croatia's foreign policy and national defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025