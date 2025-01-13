Left Menu

Biden's Virtual Summit with Japan and Philippines Focuses on Maritime Security

President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with leaders of Japan and the Philippines to enhance cooperation among the three nations. Discussions centered on maritime security, economic collaboration, and addressing China's activities in the South China Sea. The leaders emphasized a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:38 IST
In a significant virtual summit on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden engaged with Japan's and the Philippines' leaders to bolster trilateral relations.

The discussions primarily focused on enhancing maritime security and economic ties, specifically addressing the contentious issue of China's actions in the South China Sea.

All three leaders underlined the necessity for continued cooperation to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

