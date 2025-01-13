Left Menu

Political Clash Erupts Over Shakur Basti Slum Land Use

Delhi LG VK Saxena and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal are in a heated conflict over land use in Shakur Basti slum, with Kejriwal accusing Saxena of lying and altering rules. The AAP cites a DDA meeting as evidence, claiming a change in land use that Saxena vehemently denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:53 IST
Political Clash Erupts Over Shakur Basti Slum Land Use
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated in the capital city as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal clashed over the contentious issue of Shakur Basti's land use. The AAP accused Saxena of fabricating his statement about the slum's land status, urging an apology from the LG.

Kejriwal intensified the dispute by alleging that the ruling BJP, with Saxena's complicity, has 'tendered' the disputed land in Shakur Basti. He claimed rules were manipulated to favor development plans. The AAP presented evidence from the fourth Technical Committee meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to support these claims.

The DDA meeting, held on December 20, reportedly approved the conversion of 4.63 hectares of railway land from 'Transportation' to 'Residential' use, subject to traffic assessment. Kejriwal visited Shakur Basti to emphasize his accusations, as Saxena countered, dismissing Kejriwal's assertions as misleading and factually incorrect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025