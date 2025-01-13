Political Clash Erupts Over Shakur Basti Slum Land Use

Tension escalated in the capital city as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal clashed over the contentious issue of Shakur Basti's land use. The AAP accused Saxena of fabricating his statement about the slum's land status, urging an apology from the LG.

Kejriwal intensified the dispute by alleging that the ruling BJP, with Saxena's complicity, has 'tendered' the disputed land in Shakur Basti. He claimed rules were manipulated to favor development plans. The AAP presented evidence from the fourth Technical Committee meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to support these claims.

The DDA meeting, held on December 20, reportedly approved the conversion of 4.63 hectares of railway land from 'Transportation' to 'Residential' use, subject to traffic assessment. Kejriwal visited Shakur Basti to emphasize his accusations, as Saxena countered, dismissing Kejriwal's assertions as misleading and factually incorrect.

