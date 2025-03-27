Left Menu

H&M's Sales Slump Signals Slow Fashion Season Start

H&M reported weaker-than-expected sales in its first quarter, with sales reaching 55.3 billion Swedish crowns, missing the forecast of 55.9 billion. The fast-fashion retailer noted a 1% sales increase in March, indicating a sluggish beginning to its spring and summer season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:36 IST
H&M's Sales Slump Signals Slow Fashion Season Start
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M has announced sales figures that fell short of expectations for its first-quarter earnings. Despite a modest increase in sales by 1% in March, the company reported total revenues of 55.3 billion Swedish crowns for the December-February quarter, which missed the anticipated 55.9 billion crowns.

The reported figures underscore a slow start to the company's spring and summer season, posing a challenge as they navigate the competitive fashion landscape. This could potentially impact their fiscal outlook for the year.

The results have highlighted the company's need to rethink strategies as they face economic pressures and changing consumer behaviors exacerbated by the global economic climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025