Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump's Approach to the Ukraine Conflict
President-elect Donald Trump plans to call Russian President Putin, assessing realistic diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine conflict, according to top advisers. They emphasize diplomacy over complete military expulsion of Russian troops, acknowledging global shifts in approach since Russia's 2022 invasion that strained U.S.-Russia relations.
- Country:
- Russia
In what analysts call a strategic move, President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
According to incoming National Security Adviser Congressman Mike Waltz, Trump's approach acknowledges the grim reality of the war, describing it as a 'meat grinder of people and resources' with devastating worldwide consequences. Instead of unrealistic military objectives, Trump's team is focusing on achievable diplomatic paths to resolution.
The call symbolizes a potential shift in international relations since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which fractured relations with the West akin to the tensions of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Key U.S. officials still view Russia as a formidable threat to national stability, highlighting the urgency for diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Conflict Escalates: Israeli Strike Hits Gaza Hospital
Gaza Crisis: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Impact
Assam Forms Anti-Depredation Squads to Combat Human-Wildlife Conflict
Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Sudan conflict: ‘There cannot be a military solution to this war’