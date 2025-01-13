In what analysts call a strategic move, President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to incoming National Security Adviser Congressman Mike Waltz, Trump's approach acknowledges the grim reality of the war, describing it as a 'meat grinder of people and resources' with devastating worldwide consequences. Instead of unrealistic military objectives, Trump's team is focusing on achievable diplomatic paths to resolution.

The call symbolizes a potential shift in international relations since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which fractured relations with the West akin to the tensions of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Key U.S. officials still view Russia as a formidable threat to national stability, highlighting the urgency for diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)