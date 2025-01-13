Diplomatic Waters: South Korea and Japan Navigate Turbulent Times

Foreign ministers from South Korea and Japan convened in Seoul to fortify bilateral relations amid escalating regional security challenges and political instability in South Korea. The high-level meeting occurs in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, which has caused significant political upheaval.

The diplomats discussed the growing threats posed by North Korea's missile tests and China's assertive maritime tactics. Japanese representative Takeshi Iwaya emphasized the critical nature of Japan-South Korea relations in maintaining regional stability. Iwaya also plans to engage with South Korea's acting President amid continuing political unrest.

With imminent U.S. leadership changes, South Korea is keen to enhance trilateral security cooperation with Japan and the U.S. Yoon's previous efforts focused on resolving historic tensions with Tokyo to counter regional threats. Meanwhile, domestic support for Yoon appears divided as his impeachment process unfolds.

